|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Toronto
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|34
|30
|2-3-0
|4-0-0
|2-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|28
|18
|4-1-0
|1-0-1
|2-0-0
|Carolina
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|29
|26
|2-1-1
|3-2-0
|2-0-1
|Montreal
|7
|4
|1
|2
|10
|24
|19
|3-1-0
|1-0-2
|1-0-2
|Boston
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|27
|23
|3-0-0
|1-2-2
|3-0-0
|Buffalo
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|22
|25
|2-2-0
|3-2-0
|0-1-0
|Ottawa
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|28
|25
|3-1-1
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|New Jersey
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|22
|14
|4-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|20
|20
|2-1-1
|1-0-1
|1-0-0
|Columbus
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|23
|26
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|Washington
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|29
|28
|3-1-1
|0-1-1
|1-1-1
|Philadelphia
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|31
|37
|2-3-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|20
|20
|1-1-0
|2-3-0
|1-0-0
|Florida
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|21
|25
|0-2-1
|1-0-2
|0-0-2
|N.Y. Rangers
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|19
|28
|2-3-0
|0-2-1
|0-1-1
|Detroit
|9
|1
|6
|2
|4
|20
|39
|0-2-1
|1-4-1
|1-4-0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Nashville
|8
|7
|1
|0
|14
|27
|15
|3-1-0
|4-0-0
|2-0-0
|Colorado
|9
|6
|1
|2
|14
|33
|20
|2-0-1
|4-1-1
|1-0-0
|Winnipeg
|9
|6
|2
|1
|13
|29
|24
|5-0-1
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|Anaheim
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|24
|22
|2-1-1
|3-2-0
|2-1-1
|Vancouver
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|25
|24
|2-0-0
|3-3-0
|1-1-0
|Calgary
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|30
|24
|2-1-0
|3-2-0
|1-1-0
|Minnesota
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|22
|24
|3-0-2
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|Chicago
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|30
|32
|1-2-1
|3-0-1
|2-0-1
|San Jose
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|26
|21
|2-1-0
|2-2-1
|1-1-0
|Vegas
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|18
|21
|2-1-0
|2-3-0
|1-0-0
|St. Louis
|8
|2
|3
|3
|7
|25
|29
|1-2-1
|1-1-2
|0-1-3
|Edmonton
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|13
|19
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|0-0-0
|Dallas
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|19
|21
|3-2-0
|0-2-0
|1-1-0
|Los Angeles
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|15
|28
|1-2-1
|1-3-0
|0-0-1
|Arizona
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|11
|17
|0-2-0
|2-3-0
|1-1-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 3
Calgary 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Buffalo 4, Anaheim 2
|Monday's Games
Colorado 4, Philadelphia 1
Carolina 3, Detroit 1
Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 4, OT
Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Nashville at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Washington at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.