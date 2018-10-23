  1. Home
National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/23 10:50
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 9 6 3 0 12 34 30
Tampa Bay 7 5 1 1 11 28 18
Carolina 9 5 3 1 11 29 26
Montreal 7 4 1 2 10 24 19
Boston 8 4 2 2 10 27 23
Buffalo 9 5 4 0 10 22 25
Ottawa 7 4 2 1 9 28 25
New Jersey 6 4 2 0 8 22 14
Pittsburgh 6 3 1 2 8 20 20
Columbus 7 4 3 0 8 23 26
Washington 7 3 2 2 8 29 28
Philadelphia 9 4 5 0 8 31 37
N.Y. Islanders 7 3 4 0 6 20 20
Florida 6 1 2 3 5 21 25
N.Y. Rangers 8 2 5 1 5 19 28
Detroit 9 1 6 2 4 20 39
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 8 7 1 0 14 27 15
Colorado 9 6 1 2 14 33 20
Winnipeg 9 6 2 1 13 29 24
Anaheim 9 5 3 1 11 24 22
Vancouver 8 5 3 0 10 25 24
Calgary 8 5 3 0 10 30 24
Minnesota 8 4 2 2 10 22 24
Chicago 8 4 2 2 10 30 32
San Jose 8 4 3 1 9 26 21
Vegas 8 4 4 0 8 18 21
St. Louis 8 2 3 3 7 25 29
Edmonton 6 3 3 0 6 13 19
Dallas 7 3 4 0 6 19 21
Los Angeles 8 2 5 1 5 15 28
Arizona 7 2 5 0 4 11 17

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 3

Calgary 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Buffalo 4, Anaheim 2

Monday's Games

Colorado 4, Philadelphia 1

Carolina 3, Detroit 1

Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 4, OT

Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Washington at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.