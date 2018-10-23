|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Philadelphia
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Boston
|2
|2
|.500
|2
|Brooklyn
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|New York
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Charlotte
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Orlando
|2
|2
|.500
|—
|Miami
|1
|2
|.333
|½
|Atlanta
|1
|2
|.333
|½
|Washington
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Indiana
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Cleveland
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New Orleans
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Dallas
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|San Antonio
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Memphis
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Houston
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Denver
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Portland
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Utah
|1
|1
|.500
|1½
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Oklahoma City
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L.A. Clippers
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Golden State
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Phoenix
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Sacramento
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|L.A. Lakers
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
___
|Sunday's Games
Atlanta 133, Cleveland 111
Sacramento 131, Oklahoma City 120
Denver 100, Golden State 98
L.A. Clippers 115, Houston 112
|Monday's Games
Orlando 93, Boston 90
Toronto 127, Charlotte 106
Milwaukee 124, New York 113
Minnesota 101, Indiana 91
Dallas 115, Chicago 109
Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.
Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Denver, 9 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.
Indiana at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Washington at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Portland at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Boston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.