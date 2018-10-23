DETROIT (AP) — Michael Ferland scored in his fourth straight game and Sebastian Aho had an assist and set a franchise record for points in consecutive games to start a season as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 Monday night.

Defenseman Justin Faulk also scored for the Hurricanes, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Faulk also made a crucial block on a shot with less than five minutes left. Jordan Martinook added an empty-net goal. Petr Mrazek, who was drafted by Detroit in 2010 and played a number of seasons with the Red wings, made 20 saves.

Sebastian assisted on Ferland's second-period goal. The assist stretched his season-opening points streak to nine games (four goals and 10 assists), surpassing the franchise record of eight by Victor Rask (2016-17).

Andreas Athanasiou scored for Detroit and was robbed of a potential tying goal by Faulk with Mrazek down and out of the play. Jimmy Howard stopped 36 shots in the loss.

Athanasiou made it 2-1 with 7:58 left when he tapped in a pass from Thomas Vanek. It was Athanasious's third goal.

But Martinook scored his third goal of the season into the empty net in the final minute.

Faulk's power-play goal gave Carolina a 1-0 lead with 1:35 left in the first period. He got his first goal of the season on a slap shot from the high slot area, about 15 feet inside the blue line.

Ferland made it 2-0 at 8:05 into the second period with a power-play goal. He beat Howard from the inside edge of the left circle. It was Ferland's sixth goal.

The Hurricanes outshot the Red Wings 21-6 in the first period.

NOTE: Carolina wore their third jerseys, which are black with red numbers and letters with white trim and the team's logo in red, white and black. . Detroit did not get its first shot until 13:30 into the game, when rookie defensemen Dennis Cholowski managed a shot from the high slot. The Hurricanes had 14 shots by then.

