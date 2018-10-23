All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Toronto 9 6 3 0 12 34 30 2-3-0 4-0-0 2-1-0 Tampa Bay 7 5 1 1 11 28 18 4-1-0 1-0-1 2-0-0 Montreal 7 4 1 2 10 24 19 3-1-0 1-0-2 1-0-2 Boston 8 4 2 2 10 27 23 3-0-0 1-2-2 3-0-0 Buffalo 9 5 4 0 10 22 25 2-2-0 3-2-0 0-1-0 Ottawa 7 4 2 1 9 28 25 3-1-1 1-1-0 2-1-0 Carolina 8 4 3 1 9 26 25 2-1-1 2-2-0 2-0-1 New Jersey 6 4 2 0 8 22 14 4-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Pittsburgh 6 3 1 2 8 20 20 2-1-1 1-0-1 1-0-0 Columbus 7 4 3 0 8 23 26 2-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Washington 7 3 2 2 8 29 28 3-1-1 0-1-1 1-1-1 Philadelphia 9 4 5 0 8 31 37 2-3-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Islanders 7 3 4 0 6 20 20 1-1-0 2-3-0 1-0-0 Florida 6 1 2 3 5 21 25 0-2-1 1-0-2 0-0-2 N.Y. Rangers 8 2 5 1 5 19 28 2-3-0 0-2-1 0-1-1 Detroit 8 1 5 2 4 19 36 0-1-1 1-4-1 1-4-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 8 7 1 0 14 27 15 3-1-0 4-0-0 2-0-0 Colorado 9 6 1 2 14 33 20 2-0-1 4-1-1 1-0-0 Winnipeg 8 5 2 1 11 24 20 4-0-1 1-2-0 1-2-0 Anaheim 9 5 3 1 11 24 22 2-1-1 3-2-0 2-1-1 Vancouver 8 5 3 0 10 25 24 2-0-0 3-3-0 1-1-0 Calgary 8 5 3 0 10 30 24 2-1-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 Minnesota 8 4 2 2 10 22 24 3-0-2 1-2-0 2-2-0 Chicago 8 4 2 2 10 30 32 1-2-1 3-0-1 2-0-1 San Jose 8 4 3 1 9 26 21 2-1-0 2-2-1 1-1-0 Vegas 8 4 4 0 8 18 21 2-1-0 2-3-0 1-0-0 Edmonton 6 3 3 0 6 13 19 1-1-0 2-2-0 0-0-0 Dallas 7 3 4 0 6 19 21 3-2-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 St. Louis 7 2 3 2 6 21 24 1-2-1 1-1-1 0-1-2 Los Angeles 8 2 5 1 5 15 28 1-2-1 1-3-0 0-0-1 Arizona 7 2 5 0 4 11 17 0-2-0 2-3-0 1-1-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 3

Calgary 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Buffalo 4, Anaheim 2

Monday's Games

Colorado 4, Philadelphia 1

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Nashville at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Washington at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.