National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/23 09:48
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 4 0 1.000
Philadelphia 2 1 .667
Boston 2 2 .500 2
Brooklyn 1 2 .333
New York 1 2 .333
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 2 2 .500
Orlando 2 2 .500
Miami 1 2 .333 ½
Atlanta 1 2 .333 ½
Washington 0 2 .000 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 2 0 1.000
Detroit 2 0 1.000
Indiana 2 1 .667 ½
Chicago 0 2 .000 2
Cleveland 0 3 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
New Orleans 2 0 1.000
San Antonio 1 1 .500 1
Dallas 1 1 .500 1
Memphis 1 1 .500 1
Houston 1 2 .333
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 3 0 1.000
Portland 2 0 1.000 ½
Utah 1 1 .500
Minnesota 1 2 .333 2
Oklahoma City 0 3 .000 3
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 2 1 .667
Golden State 2 1 .667
Phoenix 1 1 .500 ½
Sacramento 1 2 .333 1
L.A. Lakers 0 2 .000

___

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 133, Cleveland 111

Sacramento 131, Oklahoma City 120

Denver 100, Golden State 98

L.A. Clippers 115, Houston 112

Monday's Games

Orlando 93, Boston 90

Toronto 127, Charlotte 106

Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.

Indiana at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Washington at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Portland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Boston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.