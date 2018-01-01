TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- With a jackpot now having reached over NT$1,029,940,934 (US$33,298,310), the winning numbers for Taiwan's "Power Lottery" (威力彩) in order of appearance in the first section are 15, 07, 14, 11, 06, and 34, while the winning number in the second section was 01, announced Taiwan Lottery last night (Oct. 22).

The Power Lottery has now gone 44 weeks in a row without a winner, breaking the record of 40 weeks set in 2015. If one person wins the prize, they will set a record for the highest single payout this year.

If there is no winner in this round, the jackpot on Thursday (Oct. 25) will climb to NT$1.16 billion. If a single winner is able to claim that jackpot, it would be the biggest cash prize since Dec. 11 of last year and the sixth highest in the history of the Taiwan Lottery.

Lottery shop operators report that, with the jackpot having reached NT$1 trillion, lottery ticket purchases for the most recent round reached NT$300 million and they anticipate sales to rise to NT$450 million in the next round, reported CNA.