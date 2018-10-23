LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brandon Ingram is grateful he wasn't punished more harshly for his role in the fight that got the Los Angeles Lakers' season off to a weird start.

Ingram began his four-game suspension Monday night when the Lakers hosted the San Antonio Spurs.

The normally mild-mannered forward confronted an official, shoved Houston's James Harden and threw punches at Chris Paul. Ingram acknowledged that his four-game ban was "better than we expected."

The Lakers were without two starters against the Spurs. Rajon Rondo began his three-game suspension for spitting and punching in his altercation with Paul, a longtime rival.

The Lakers' first season with LeBron James was never going to be boring, but James is eager to get back to basketball.

___

