BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Friday's Matches
Velez Sarsfield 1, Gimnasia 0
Defensa y Justicia 2, Talleres 0
|Saturday's Matches
Colon 1, River Plate 0
Godoy Cruz 2, Aldosivi 0
Lanus 3, Patronato Parana 1
Boca Juniors 0, Rosario Central 0
Newell's 2, Tigre 0
|Sunday's Matches
Estudiantes 1, Atletico Tucuman 1
Argentinos Jrs 0, Santa Fe 1
Independiente 3, Huracan 1
San Martin de Tucuman 2, Racing Club 1
|Monday's Match
Belgrano 1, Banfield 1
|Tuesday's Match
San Lorenzo vs. San Martin