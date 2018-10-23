HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's campaign rally for Sen. Ted Cruz (all times local):

7 p.m.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is predicting that President Donald Trump will win re-election in 2020.

Cruz spoke Monday before Trump took the stage at a rally in Houston to boost his Senate candidacy.

The president's appearance on behalf of his onetime rival for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination comes as Cruz faces a strong challenge from Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

Cruz told supporters that a vote in the midterm elections is a choice between Republicans and prosperity or Democrats and "Obama stagnation."

Supporters shouted "Build the Wall" when Cruz talked tough about illegal immigration and portrayed his opponent as being soft on immigration.

Cruz and Trump patted each other on the back when Trump came out onto the stage.

___

3 p.m.

The "amoral bully" is ready to campaign for the "dishonest politician" as President Donald Trump holds a Houston rally for Sen. Ted Cruz.

The president's appearance on behalf of Cruz represents a once-unthinkable show of support for Trump's onetime rival for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination and comes as Cruz faces a strong challenge from Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke. Trump would frequently deride his former foe as "Lyin' Ted" but he told reporters on his way to Texas that their relationship had come a long way.

Trump says: "He's not Lyin' Ted anymore. He's Beautiful Ted."