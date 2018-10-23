BRIGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Former Syracuse recruit Darius Bazley, who opted to forgo college to play in the NBA's development league before entering the NBA draft, has landed a job as an intern for New Balance.

The New York Times reports the 18-year-old Bazley signed in May with agent Rich Paul, who arranged for the 6-foot-9 forward from Cincinnati to work for the athletic equipment company for the first three months of 2019.

Paul, who also has LeBron James, John Wall and Ben Simmons among his NBA clients, told the newspaper the internship is part of a multiyear shoe contract that will pay Bazley at least $1 million and up to $14 million if Bazley reaches performance incentives written into the contract.

New Balance hasn't marketed basketball shoes since the 1990s. Bazley, who decided not play in the development league, is the first athlete signed to promote the company's re-entry into the basketball shoe market.

Bazley was ranked No. 18 among national recruits for the 2018 class by Rivals.

