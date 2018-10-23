  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/10/23 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 121.45 Down 4.45
Dec 121.90 122.10 117.45 117.65 Down 4.45
Jan 121.45 Down 4.45
Mar 125.80 125.85 121.20 121.45 Down 4.45
May 128.25 128.30 123.85 124.00 Down 4.40
Jul 130.55 130.55 126.25 126.35 Down 4.40
Sep 132.95 132.95 128.50 128.60 Down 4.40
Dec 136.00 136.10 131.85 131.95 Down 4.40
Mar 137.80 139.05 135.10 135.20 Down 4.40
May 140.20 140.95 137.10 137.15 Down 4.40
Jul 141.90 142.65 138.85 138.85 Down 4.40
Sep 143.55 144.30 140.50 140.50 Down 4.35
Dec 146.10 146.90 143.00 143.00 Down 4.35
Mar 148.60 149.50 145.60 145.60 Down 4.25
May 147.35 Down 4.25
Jul 149.15 Down 4.25
Sep 150.95 Down 4.25