New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|121.45
|Down 4.45
|Dec
|121.90
|122.10
|117.45
|117.65
|Down 4.45
|Jan
|121.45
|Down 4.45
|Mar
|125.80
|125.85
|121.20
|121.45
|Down 4.45
|May
|128.25
|128.30
|123.85
|124.00
|Down 4.40
|Jul
|130.55
|130.55
|126.25
|126.35
|Down 4.40
|Sep
|132.95
|132.95
|128.50
|128.60
|Down 4.40
|Dec
|136.00
|136.10
|131.85
|131.95
|Down 4.40
|Mar
|137.80
|139.05
|135.10
|135.20
|Down 4.40
|May
|140.20
|140.95
|137.10
|137.15
|Down 4.40
|Jul
|141.90
|142.65
|138.85
|138.85
|Down 4.40
|Sep
|143.55
|144.30
|140.50
|140.50
|Down 4.35
|Dec
|146.10
|146.90
|143.00
|143.00
|Down 4.35
|Mar
|148.60
|149.50
|145.60
|145.60
|Down 4.25
|May
|147.35
|Down 4.25
|Jul
|149.15
|Down 4.25
|Sep
|150.95
|Down 4.25