BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2235
|Up
|52
|Dec
|2173
|2226
|2142
|2220
|Up
|58
|Jan
|2235
|Up
|52
|Mar
|2190
|2238
|2168
|2235
|Up
|52
|May
|2203
|2248
|2179
|2245
|Up
|50
|Jul
|2214
|2258
|2193
|2257
|Up
|49
|Sep
|2227
|2268
|2205
|2267
|Up
|48
|Dec
|2240
|2278
|2220
|2278
|Up
|47
|Mar
|2256
|2283
|2256
|2283
|Up
|45
|May
|2260
|2285
|2260
|2285
|Up
|43
|Jul
|2294
|Up
|41
|Sep
|2303
|Up
|41