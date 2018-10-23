  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/10/23 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2235 Up 52
Dec 2173 2226 2142 2220 Up 58
Jan 2235 Up 52
Mar 2190 2238 2168 2235 Up 52
May 2203 2248 2179 2245 Up 50
Jul 2214 2258 2193 2257 Up 49
Sep 2227 2268 2205 2267 Up 48
Dec 2240 2278 2220 2278 Up 47
Mar 2256 2283 2256 2283 Up 45
May 2260 2285 2260 2285 Up 43
Jul 2294 Up 41
Sep 2303 Up 41