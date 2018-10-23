HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — An Ecuadorian pizza deliveryman who was held up as an example of zealous U.S. immigration enforcement has been arrested in a domestic violence case.

A criminal complaint alleges that Pablo Villavicencio (vee-uh-vih-SEHN'-see-oh) pushed his wife against a wall, slapped her and grabbed her phone to keep her from calling police.

It says the incident occurred Thursday at the couple's Hempstead, Long Island home.

He was arraigned Saturday on a misdemeanor charge and remained jailed Monday afternoon.

His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Villavicencio was detained on June 1 after delivering pizza to the Fort Hamilton Army base in Brooklyn. He was seeking to establish legal residency and overcome a 2010 order to leave the country.

The government declined to appeal the July decision freeing him.