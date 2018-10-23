  1. Home
Trump stumps for Sen. Cruz after icy relationship thaws

By CATHERINE LUCEY , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/23 02:22
WASHINGTON (AP) — The "amoral bully" is ready to campaign for the "dishonest politician" as President Donald Trump holds a Houston rally for Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

Trump's foray into Texas on Monday night comes as Cruz faces a strong challenge from Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke. It follows a long thaw to the previously hostile relationship between Trump and Cruz.

During the rancorous 2016 presidential primary when they were rivals, Cruz called Trump an "amoral bully" and Trump called Cruz a "dishonest politician."

While Trump will promote Cruz and other Texas Republicans, Texas will also provide a backdrop for the president's invigorated immigration rhetoric.

Trump escalated that message Monday on Twitter, saying the U.S. would begin "cutting off, or substantially reducing" aid to three Central American nations.