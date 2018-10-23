SAO PAULO (AP) — A supreme court justice is calling for an investigation into inflammatory remarks made by the son of Brazil's presidential front-runner Jair Bolsonaro.

Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro said in a recently published video that it would take only two soldiers to close Brazil's top court. The son was responding to a question about what the campaign would do if a President-elect Bolsonaro were prohibited from assuming office.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes said Monday that the Attorney General's office should investigate whether Eduardo Bolsonaro broke national security laws.

The video was made in July but was published this weekend. It set off alarm bells for many in a country that only emerged from dictatorship in 1985.

Eduardo Bolsonaro said on Twitter his statements were taken out of context.