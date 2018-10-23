LOS ANGELES (AP) — A six-month effort to find America's best-loved novel is coming to an end, with works by J.K. Rowling and Jane Austen among the top contenders.

The results of a nationwide vote will be announced Tuesday on the final episode of PBS' "The Great American Read."

PBS says more than 4 million votes were cast, with Rowling's "Harry Potter" saga and Austen's "Pride and Prejudice" making the top 10 as voting wrapped last week.

Other front-runners were "Charlotte's Web" by E.B. White and "Gone with the Wind" by Margaret Mitchell.

"The Great American Read" host Meredith Vieira says the contest served as a reminder of the power of books and the discussions they can foster.