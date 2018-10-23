ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — Ex-Major League Baseball player Lenny Dykstra has pleaded not guilty to drug and terroristic threats charges stemming from an altercation with an Uber driver.

Dykstra appeared in a New Jersey court Monday to answer charges of cocaine and methamphetamine possession as well as making terroristic threats.

All three crimes are punishable by up to five years in prison.

The three-time All-Star player, who was also a member of the New York Mets' 1986 championship team, was indicted this month in connection with the May 23 incident.

Dykstra claimed the driver threatened and tried to kidnap him after Dykstra asked to change the trip's destination.

The driver allegedly told police Dykstra held a gun to his head, though no weapon was found.

Police said they found the drugs in Dykstra's possession.