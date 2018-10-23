RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kansas is No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll.

Bill Self's Jayhawks earned 37 of 65 first-place votes in results released Monday. That was nearly double that of second-ranked Kentucky.

The Jayhawks lost three starters from last year's Final Four team, but have a restocked roster that includes transfer help from Memphis and California.

Gonzaga is No. 3, followed by Duke and Virginia to round out the top 5. The rest of the top 10 is: No. 6 Tennessee, No. 7 Nevada, No. 8 North Carolina, reigning national champion Villanova at 9 and Michigan State at 10.

The Atlantic Coast Conference has seven ranked teams, the most for any conference. The Southeastern Conference has five teams in the poll.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap