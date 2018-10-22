TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) confirmed Monday evening that two U.S. warships are moving northward from Eluanbi through Taiwan Strait on Oct. 22.

The passage took place two days after a Reuters report revealing the plan of Washington to dispatch warships to sail through the waters.

MND issued a statement in the evening saying two U.S. military vessels are going through Taiwan Strait, which is international waters, as a routine operation, but gave no further details about the passage.

The ministry emphasized that it has full knowledge of the passage near and on waters controlled by the country, and has the capability to maintain peace and stability of the country's territorial waters and airspace over it.

The operation is said to ensure the U.S.’s free passage through the strategic waterway, according to a Reuters report on Saturday.