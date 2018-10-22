  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press
2018/10/22
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 3 0 1.000
Boston 2 1 .667 1
Philadelphia 2 1 .667 1
Brooklyn 1 2 .333 2
New York 1 2 .333 2
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 2 1 .667
Orlando 1 2 .333 1
Miami 1 2 .333 1
Atlanta 1 2 .333 1
Washington 0 2 .000
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 2 0 1.000
Detroit 2 0 1.000
Indiana 2 1 .667 ½
Chicago 0 2 .000 2
Cleveland 0 3 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
New Orleans 2 0 1.000
San Antonio 1 1 .500 1
Dallas 1 1 .500 1
Memphis 1 1 .500 1
Houston 1 2 .333
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 3 0 1.000
Portland 2 0 1.000 ½
Utah 1 1 .500
Minnesota 1 2 .333 2
Oklahoma City 0 3 .000 3
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 2 1 .667
Golden State 2 1 .667
Phoenix 1 1 .500 ½
Sacramento 1 2 .333 1
L.A. Lakers 0 2 .000

___

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 133, Cleveland 111

Sacramento 131, Oklahoma City 120

Denver 100, Golden State 98

L.A. Clippers 115, Houston 112

Monday's Games

Charlotte at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.

Washington at Portland, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.

Indiana at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Washington at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Portland at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Boston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.