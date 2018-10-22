ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The Latest on migration into Europe (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

Bosnian police have blocked some 200 migrants from reaching the border with neighboring Croatia, which is a member of the European Union.

The migrants marched Monday from the northwestern town of Velika Kladusa toward Croatia in protest that the border remains closed for people trying to reach Western Europe. They turned back after spending a few hours near the Maljevac border crossing.

Also Monday, another group of 89 migrants, including children, left a camp in the town of Cazin, apparently to march toward another border crossing.

Thousands of migrants are staying in northwestern Bosnia while trying to reach wealthy EU nations. Local residents held protests last weekend in the town of Bihac over the rising number of migrants in the town.

Migrants have turned to war-ravaged Bosnia to avoid more heavily guarded routes in the Balkans.

___

10:40 a.m.

Turkey's state-run news agency says coast guards have rescued some 20 people after a boat carrying migrants sank off Turkey's Aegean Sea coast. Two of the migrants later died in the hospital.

Anadolu Agency said the boat, believed to be carrying around 30 people, sank early Monday near the resort of Gumbet, near Bodrum. The area is close to the Greek island of Kos.

Anadolu said residents in Gumbet alerted authorities after hearing cries for help and some took part in the rescue operation. Rescue crews were searching the area for more survivors.

There was no immediate detail on the migrants' nationalities.

Although their numbers have decreased in recent years, migrants still try to cross into Greece from nearby Turkey in the hopes of making their way to other European countries.