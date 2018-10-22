ROME (AP) — Gabriele Gravina has been elected president of the Italian soccer federation.

The 65-year-old Gravina, a former Serie C president, was the only candidate and received 97.2 percent of the votes at an election assembly on Monday.

Gravina says "Gabriele is one of you, someone who wants to change and relaunch Italian soccer. We will change orientation and direction."

The FIGC has been without a president since Carlo Tavecchio resigned in November after Italy's World Cup playoff loss to Sweden.

Roberto Fabbricini was appointed emergency leader at the beginning of the year after a failed election to find a replacement.

