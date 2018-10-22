TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan recorded an unemployment rate of 3.76 percent in Sept., the lowest figure for the month recorded within the last 18 years, according to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS, 主計總處).

Taiwan’s unemployment rate dropped by 0.11 percent in September, as recent university graduates entered the workforce.

According to government statistics, there are currently 447,000 unemployed people seeking work in Taiwan. Taiwan’s youth is a significantly higher unemployed group, with 6.44% of the population aged 25-29 actively seeking work.

Pan Ning-hsin (潘寧馨), a senior official with DGBAS told CNA that from June to August each year, the unemployment rate tends to increase as university graduates look for work, and then the unemployment rate decreases as these graduates find employment.

Pan added that this year’s seasonal unemployment trend is consistent with past years.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was recorded at 3.7 percent in September; an increase of 0.01 percent from the previous month, and Pan said that the fluctuation from August to September was within reasonable expectation.

Pan said that according to relevant economic indicators, international economic uncertainty has not presently had a negative effect on Taiwan’s employment system.