TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Two Chinese immigrant women were injured in yesterday's (Oct. 21) deadly derailment of a Puyuma Express train that killed 18 and injured 190 in northeastern Taiwan's Yilan County.

Both of the women are immigrants through marriage with Taiwanese men. One of the immigrants, who has obtained her Taiwan ID card and is surnamed Yao (姚), is currently in the intensive care unit at Saint Mary's Hospital in Luodong.

The other woman, surnamed Tan (譚), suffered only minor injuries and has been discharged from Hualien Veteran's Hospital Yuli Branch to recuperate at home.

The Straits Exchange Foundation said Chairwoman Chang Hsiao-yueh (張小月) had instructed a special group to keep apprised of the latest developments soon after the incident occurred. Straits Exchange Foundation Chief Secretary and Director of Culture and Education Liu Kei-hsin (劉克鑫) made a trip this morning to express his sympathies to the injured women.

In addition, the Chinese side of the strait has expressed great concern as well, with the Taiwan Affairs Office and the Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits expressing condolences to the families of the deceased and concern for those injured.