TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— Taiwan's China Airlines Chairman Ho Nuan-Hsuan (何煖軒) said the airline will weigh the option of introducing Airbus A350-1000 aircraft after receiving delivery of the last one of the 14 A350-900 aircraft the company purchased in 2008 on Monday, according to a Chinese-language Liberty Times report on Monday.

In 2008 China Airlines made a purchase of 14 new A350-900 double-engine wide-body jetliners and the option of six A350 model aircraft.

Therefore, the airlines still has the option to choose other models of the remaining six A350 aircraft yet to be delivered, the report said.

Ho said the airline will consider introducing A350-1000 aircraft because of its fuel efficiency and the capacity to carry 366 passengers, 60 more than A350-900 is capable of.

As China Airlines is solidifying its position as the leading airline in the European market by planning new routes to Milan and Prague, Ho also said the airline is feeling the pressure of not having a big enough aircraft fleet, according to the report. Therefore, China Airlines might have to purchase more aircraft, Ho added.