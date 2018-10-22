YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Troops are deployed in Cameroon's major cities and opposition rallies are banned ahead of the imminent announcement of election results as Africa's oldest leader is expected to win a seventh term.

Troops have been seen at the homes of opposition candidates Maurice Kamto and Cabral Libii, who have urged Cameroonians to defend their rights if they feel cheated in the Oct. 7 vote.

The minister of territorial administration, Paul Atanga Nji, says the troops are not meant to intimidate the population but rather to "secure the people from politicians who are pushing naive youth to the streets to challenge state institutions."

The 85-year-old President Paul Biya is expected to win easily after a Constitutional Council he appointed rejected all legal challenges to the election.