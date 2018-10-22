TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s biggest solar park, located in Changhua County (彰化縣), began producing electricity at 12.04 p.m. today, integrating 14 MW of a total capacity of 100 MW into Taiwan’s electricity grid.

Taiwan Power Company (Taipower, 台灣電力公司) said that construction of the 140 hectare site will be completed in February 2019, and has the potential to power 30,000 households.

The site is located in Changhua Coastal Industrial Park (彰濱工業區), and the site was chosen because Changhua County is believed to have the greatest quantity of sunshine, according to Taipower.

Taipower will invest NT$6.2 billion (US$200 million) into the site, and construction has employed thousands. The solar park makes use of “smart” photovoltaic cells and is the first site to have both energy creation and energy storage capabilities, reports said.

As part of the New Energy Policy, Taiwan hopes to increase renewable energy power generation to account for 20 percent of total energy production by 2025.