  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan’s largest solar park begins electricity production

Taiwan’s largest solar park in Changhua County begins to contribute to national electricity grid

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/22 17:46
Taiwan's largest solar park (Image from Taipower)

Taiwan's largest solar park (Image from Taipower)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s biggest solar park, located in Changhua County (彰化縣), began producing electricity at 12.04 p.m. today, integrating 14 MW of a total capacity of 100 MW into Taiwan’s electricity grid.

Taiwan Power Company (Taipower, 台灣電力公司) said that construction of the 140 hectare site will be completed in February 2019, and has the potential to power 30,000 households.

The site is located in Changhua Coastal Industrial Park (彰濱工業區), and the site was chosen because Changhua County is believed to have the greatest quantity of sunshine, according to Taipower.

Taipower will invest NT$6.2 billion (US$200 million) into the site, and construction has employed thousands. The solar park makes use of “smart” photovoltaic cells and is the first site to have both energy creation and energy storage capabilities, reports said.

As part of the New Energy Policy, Taiwan hopes to increase renewable energy power generation to account for 20 percent of total energy production by 2025.
Taiwan energy
solar power
green energy
Chunghua County

RELATED ARTICLES

Solar windows invented in Taiwan shine on international stage
Solar windows invented in Taiwan shine on international stage
2018/10/20 19:38
Wind farm construction underway off coast of central Taiwan's Changhua County
Wind farm construction underway off coast of central Taiwan's Changhua County
2018/10/09 11:18
Taiwan open to canning coal power plant reopening: Premier
Taiwan open to canning coal power plant reopening: Premier
2018/10/06 12:42
Dutch firm CIP inks deal with Taiwan company to reach country's 2025 wind power goals
Dutch firm CIP inks deal with Taiwan company to reach country's 2025 wind power goals
2018/10/02 18:02
Taiwan solar power leader Green Energy Technology to lay off 20% of workforce
Taiwan solar power leader Green Energy Technology to lay off 20% of workforce
2018/09/28 16:22