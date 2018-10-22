TWSE announced Ｍonday that the securities net oversold position by foreign investors was NT$41.45 billion during the week of Oct. 15~Oct. 19, 2018. This represented the difference between NT$155.06 billion securities bought and NT$196.51 billion securities sold.

The accumulated net oversold position by foreign investors, during the period year to Oct. 19, 2018, was NT$ 277.62 billion. This represented the difference between NT$ 6,755.80 billion securities bought and NT$ 7,033.42 billion securities sold.

The market capitalization of the shareholdings of foreign investors was NT$11,558.75 billion as of Oct. 19, 2018, or 40.41% of the total market capitalization. This is lower (by NT$673.28 billion) than that a week ago.

The 3 securities that reported the highest overbought positions (thousand shares) by foreign investors during the week of Oct. 15~Oct. 19, 2018 were: TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK 15,867, TA CHEN STAINLESS PIPE CO., LTD. 10,487, TPK HOLDING CO., LTD. 7,415, respectively.

The 3 securities that reported the highest oversold positions (thousand shares) by foreign investors during the week of Oct. 15~Oct. 19, 2018 were: CHINA DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION 62,997, HON HAI PRECISION IND. CO., LTD. 37,426, TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. 35,946, respectively.