Massimo Carrera fired as Spartak Moscow coach

MOSCOW (AP) — Spartak Moscow has fired coach Massimo Carrera after a disappointing start to the season.

In his first season, the former Juventus assistant coach took Spartak to its first Russian title in 16 years, but has he struggled to build on that achievement. Spartak finished third last season and lost in Champions League qualifying this year.

The club says "the results and play of the team this season have shown there is no tendency toward improvement."

Spartak is sixth in the Russian league, one point off second place but seven points behind leader Zenit St. Petersburg.

