TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Billionaire Chinese exile Guo Wengui (郭文貴) suggested the death of China’s top liaison official in Macau, Zheng Xiaosong (鄭曉松) was not a suicide, as official Chinese reports suggest, but rather, he was killed.

Guo also suggested that Zheng’s death is related to the disappearance of former President of Interpol, Meng Hongwei (孟宏偉), during a video posted to his YouTube channel on Oct. 21.

Zheng was director of China’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, and was a member of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) top-level Central Committee. He took up the Macau post in September 2017, and died from a fall from his apartment building on Oct. 20.

In relation to the incident, the Chinese government suggested in a brief statement that Zheng killed himself, and that he had suffered from depression. The incident is being investigated by Macau authorities, reports said.

According to Guo, Zheng and Meng knew each other well, and their misfortune is interlinked. Guo went on to suggest that Wang Zhimin (王志民), China’s top liaison officer to Hong Kong might also be in danger.

Guo believes that the Chinese government’s recent anti-corruption drive has been a means to collectivize wealth amongst a host of families connected with the CCP’s top decision makers, and officials who took part in this effort are being removed from the scene.

Guo finished by speculating that Chinese officials from its public security services and the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection could also face danger in the future.