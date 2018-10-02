  1. Home
Director-General of Taiwan Rail offers resignation following deadly train derailment

The deadly derailment of the Puyuma Express in Taiwan's Yilan County killed 18 and injured 187

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/22 16:40
Director-General of Taiwan Railway Administration Lu Chieh-shen (鹿潔身)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After the deadly train derailment of the Puyuma Express that took place in Taiwan's Yilan County on Sunday, Director-General of the Taiwan Railway Administration, Lu Chieh-shen (鹿潔身) said that he offered his resignation to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, but it was suspended due to its low urgency. 

In the afternoon of Oct. 21, the Puyuma express train headed for Taitung (台東) carrying a total of 366 passengers onboard, yet came off the tracks when it arrived close to Su'ao (蘇澳鎭), leading to the death of 18 people and at least 187 injured.

Local media reported that Lu verbally offered his resignation after the accident was completely handled, but his resignation has not been approved by Minister Wu Hong-mo (吳宏謀). Lu was required to urgently investigate the cause and deal with the aftermath of the train derailment, according to CNA

Responding to a media interview, Lu admitted he had tendered his resignation, but stated that at this stage, it is more important to focus on the disaster relief. 

In a recent update, investigators suspected that the train's excessive speed of 140 kilometers per hour (kph) in a reduced speed zone could have been the cause of the accident. 
