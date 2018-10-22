TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--TAIPEI CYCLE 2018 will be held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall 1 and Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC) Hall 3 before it is moved to a March date for the next three years, according to a news release by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the organizer of TAIPEI CYCLE.

“TAITRA has grown from the leading Asian cycling show into one of the top three cycling trade fairs in the world,” the nonprofit trade promotion organization said of the importance of the bicycle trade fair. “TAIPEI CYCLE, harnessing the competitiveness of the Taiwan cycling industry, now serves as the platform for leading the industry worldwide in research and development.”

TAITRA implied that the trade fair is made even more relevant to industry players around the world by Taiwan’s position in the global bicycle industry.

“Taiwan has become among the top three suppliers of bicycles in 73 countries in terms of market share, as well as the global leader in the supply chain,” TAITRA said in the release.

From January to April this year, the average price for bicycles exported from Taiwan has reached US$588 per unit, and Taiwan’s exports of e-bikes have grown 55% during this period, amounting to US$ 113 million, with the average unit price at US$ 1,394.25, according to TAITRA.

Before the showground exhibition begins, a demo day is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 30 at Taipei Huazhong Campsite, Huazhong Riverside Park in Wanhua District.

Buyers and industry professionals are welcome to attend the demo day to try out new bikes from various brands, but they need to bring their business cards to gain admission to the event, according to TAITRA.

This year's trade fare will gather a total of 1,150 exhibitors and house the Germany, Korea, Italy and Japan national pavilions, as well as the joint European brand area and the e-bike area.

Members of the general public can attend the trade fair only on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3, and the ticket price is NT$200 per adult.

After this year, the date of TAIPEI CYCLE will be moved back to March from 2019 to 2021 as in th e past, the agency said.

A scene from last year's Demo Day (Photo courtesy of TAITRA)

