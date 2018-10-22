MEXICO CITY (AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Willa has grown rapidly into an "extremely dangerous" near-Category 5 storm in the eastern Pacific, on a path that could potentially bring landfall on a stretch Mexico's western coast between Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta in the coming days.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said early Monday that Willa could "produce life-threatening storm surge, wind and rainfall over portions of southwestern and west-central Mexico beginning on Tuesday."

A hurricane warning was posted for Mexico' coast between San Blas and Mazatlan. Tropical storm warnings were raised from Playa Perula to San Blas and north of Mazatlan to Bahia Tempehuaya.

Willa had maximum sustained winds of 155 mph (249 kph) early Monday and was centered about 195 miles (315 kilometers) south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes. It was moving to the north at 5 mph (8 kph).