TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A tropical depression east of Guam intensified this morning into Tropical Storm Yutu and conditions are ripe for it to form into a typhoon, however as it is expected to shift north, it is not currently predicted to directly impact Taiwan, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

As of this morning, Tropical Storm Yutu was situated 4,000 kilometers southeast of Taiwan's southernmost tip of Uluanbi. It currently has a radius of 80 kilometers and is packing maximum sustained winds of 64 kilometers per hour with gusts of up to 90 kilometers per hour, according to the CWB.

Chia Hsin-hsing (賈新興), director of Weather Risk, explained that the atmospheric environment around Yutu is favorable for the development of a typhoon, and stated, "Yutu will grow larger, because the sea is warm and wind sheer is weak."

According to the CWB, the weather today will be cloudy and cool in the morning, but temperatures are expected ro rise to 30 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan, and over 31 degrees in central and southern Taiwan. The temperature difference between day and night across Taiwan is expected to vary by 10 degrees, therefore, people who are planing to go out early in the morning or late at night are advised to wear jackets.

Wu Sheng-yu (吳聖宇), a weather analyst with WeatherRisk Explore Inc., said the overall weather in Taiwan this week will be stable and dry, with only Wednesday (Oct. 24) seeing weak northeasterly winds which will move south and bring rain to northeastern and eastern Taiwan. Wu predicts cold air will move south on Saturday (Oct. 27), which could bring a significant drop in temperatures over the weekend.



CWB map of Tropical Storm Yutu's predicted path.



NOAA satellite image of Tropical Storm Yutu.