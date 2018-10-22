TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - In the wake of a horrifying train accident at a station in Yilan, a renowned Taiwanese emergency room doctor provides tips to survive a train crash.

18 people have been killed and 187 injured in a deadly train derailment on Sunday afternoon.

The Puyuma Express came off the rails at a speed of 140km/hr, at a curve in the track, and in absence of the Automatic Train Protection System (ATP), reports said.

Hoping for the best but preparing for the worst is not paranoia; it can increase your chances of survival. Upon boarding, familiarize and orient yourself with the emergency signs and survival gear on the train. When you are taking the train, remember the following tips provided by the expert to protect yourself from injury in case of an accident.

Mackay Memorial Hospital Emergency Department Deputy Director Dr. Chien Ding-Kuo (簡定國) suggested that passengers can take a brace position as a precaution when the car is experiencing unusual shakes, and to stay away from windows. When you are taking the brace position, make sure to tuck your chin into chest to protect your neck, and to a firmly grasp a secure object if the train is about to overturn.

After the accident, try to leave the scene to avoid fires caused by oil leaks from overturned train. If passengers are not able to leave, Chien advised them to make sounds with nearby objects to help the rescue team to quickly identify their location.

What is Brace Position?

Brace position is the most effective protective position for passengers to adopt to mitigate the potential for injury during an aircraft impact, according to Australia's Civil Aviation Safety Authority.

If you are a forward-facing passenger, bend forward and tuck your chin into your chest. Place your hands on top of your head, at your sides of your lower legs or hold your lower legs. Feet should be flat on the floor.

(Image credit: ICAO)