WASHINGTON (AP) — Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been recognized with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor for a lifetime in comedy.

After a 35-year acting career, she has two iconic television characters to her name -- Elaine Benes of "Seinfeld" and foul-mouthed Vice-President Selina Myers. She is the 21st person the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has honored with the award. Jerry Seinfeld, Stephen Colbert and 2010 Mark Twain recipient Tina Fey are among those offering testimonials to her talent.

Louis-Dreyfus accepted her award with an extended comedic bit and a few shots at new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.