THE VILLAGES, Fla. (AP) — There is no state where the divisions in Donald Trump's America run deeper than Florida, a state at war with itself over guns, race and the Republican president.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum sits at the center of the midterm melee. His fate is inexorably linked to fellow Democrats who stand to benefit from his appeal among young voters and minorities, none more important than three-term Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson.

Gillum would be Florida's first African-American governor.

He acknowledged that some Florida voters might oppose him because of his skin color, but he insisted "that voter is not the majority of the people in our state."

It's unclear if Gillum's coalition will be enough. Young people and minorities are among the least reliable voters in midterm elections.