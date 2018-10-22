SYDNEY (AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have taken separate boats to Queensland's Fraser Island as their tour of Australia and the South Pacific continues with a reduced schedule for the pregnant duchess.

Prince Harry took a barge for Monday's 43-mile (70-kilometer) crossing from Australia's mainland to the island, while the former American actress Meghan rode in a far more comfortable cruiser.

Meghan is some four months pregnant and has had her schedule reduced after a hectic start to the 16-day tour.

The Duchess was expected to rest for the first part of the day while Prince Harry undertook several engagements focusing on environmental issues, before rejoining her husband for a reception.