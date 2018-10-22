Taiwan is not for sale: foreign minister

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Foreign Minister, Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), rebutted an earlier statement made by Taipei Mayor, Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), that describes the nation as a product on a shelf, saying “Taiwan is not for sale.”

Ko, who is running for his second mandate as a self-claimed independent politician, said “Taiwan is just a product on a shelf” for the United States, during an interview with Bloomberg last week.

At a legislative session on Monday morning, the foreign minister expressed astonishment and disagreement towards Ko’s statement, and sternly stipulated that Taiwan is an independent sovereign country with its own diplomatic policy and interests. “Taiwan is not for sale.”

“It is fortunate that Ko is [just] a Taipei mayor,” Wu told lawmaker Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) from the opposition party Kuomintang. However, Chiang warned that as a governor of Taiwan’s capital, Ko’s words can potentially have implications, particularly in regards to Taiwan’s relationship with the United States.

In the interview that was published last Friday, Ko also suggested that “Taiwan must focus on making itself more valuable to U.S. President Donald Trump, and accept its status as a pawn in the great power game between the U.S. and China,” the report said.

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party lawmaker, Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政), slammed Ko for thinking that there is only business and transaction in international relationsat stake, while ignoring the values that are generally shared by the international community in holding nations together.

Lo also believed that Ko dismissed the importance of diplomacy for smaller countries such as Taiwan.

The foreign minister said selling [Taiwan] to this country or that country has never entered the discussion in the foreign ministry. “The Taiwanese government always defends its national interests.”

Wu also said the values of Taiwan lie in its democratic society and open market, along with its commitment to self-defense and security. As a small country, Taiwan has been forthright in performing well at diplomacy and insuring peaceful relations, added Wu.