By  Associated Press
2018/10/22 11:14
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Racing Club 9 6 2 1 16 6 20
Santa Fe 9 5 3 1 11 4 18
Atletico Tucuman 8 4 4 0 14 7 16
Defensa y Justicia 7 4 3 0 9 4 15
Boca Juniors 9 4 3 2 10 7 15
Aldosivi 9 5 0 4 9 8 15
Huracan 8 4 2 2 10 6 14
Velez Sarsfield 9 4 2 3 9 10 14
River Plate 8 3 4 1 12 4 13
Independiente 8 3 4 1 13 8 13
Godoy Cruz 9 4 1 4 7 7 13
Banfield 8 3 3 2 7 7 12
Colon 9 3 3 3 9 11 12
Gimnasia 9 3 2 4 6 7 11
Rosario Central 8 3 2 3 5 8 11
Talleres 9 3 1 5 9 9 10
Tigre 9 2 4 3 9 13 10
Newell's 8 2 2 4 8 9 8
San Martin 7 2 2 3 9 12 8
San Lorenzo 7 1 4 2 9 11 7
San Martin de T. 8 1 4 3 5 9 7
Belgrano 8 1 4 3 3 8 7
Argentinos Jrs 8 1 3 4 2 5 6
Lanus 9 1 3 5 8 16 6
Estudiantes 7 1 2 4 6 9 5
Patronato Parana 9 1 1 7 6 16 4
Friday, Oct. 19

Velez Sarsfield 1, Gimnasia 0

Defensa y Justicia 2, Talleres 0

Saturday, Oct. 20

Colon 1, River Plate 0

Godoy Cruz 2, Aldosivi 0

Lanus 3, Patronato Parana 1

Boca Juniors 0, Rosario Central 0

Newell's 2, Tigre 0

Sunday, Oct. 21

Estudiantes 1, Atletico Tucuman 1

Argentinos Jrs 0, Santa Fe 1

Independiente 3, Huracan 1

San Martin de T. 2, Racing Club 1

Monday, Oct. 22

Belgrano vs. Banfield 2200 GMT

Tuesday, Oct. 23

San Lorenzo vs. San Martin 0000 GMT

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Estudiantes vs. Newell's 2230 GMT

Friday, Oct. 26

Tigre vs. Lanus 2200 GMT

Saturday, Oct. 27

Huracan vs. Colon 0000 GMT

River Plate vs. Aldosivi 1800 GMT

Gimnasia vs. Boca Juniors 2015 GMT

Santa Fe vs. Godoy Cruz 2330 GMT

Talleres vs. San Martin de T. 2330 GMT

Sunday, Oct. 28

Patronato Parana vs. Rosario Central 1400 GMT

Banfield vs. Estudiantes 1615 GMT

Velez Sarsfield vs. Belgrano 1830 GMT

Racing Club vs. San Lorenzo 2045 GMT

Atletico Tucuman vs. Independiente 2300 GMT

Monday, Oct. 29

Newell's vs. Argentinos Jrs 2200 GMT

Tuesday, Oct. 30

San Martin vs. Defensa y Justicia 0000 GMT