BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Racing Club
|9
|6
|2
|1
|16
|6
|20
|Santa Fe
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|4
|18
|Atletico Tucuman
|8
|4
|4
|0
|14
|7
|16
|Defensa y Justicia
|7
|4
|3
|0
|9
|4
|15
|Boca Juniors
|9
|4
|3
|2
|10
|7
|15
|Aldosivi
|9
|5
|0
|4
|9
|8
|15
|Huracan
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|6
|14
|Velez Sarsfield
|9
|4
|2
|3
|9
|10
|14
|River Plate
|8
|3
|4
|1
|12
|4
|13
|Independiente
|8
|3
|4
|1
|13
|8
|13
|Godoy Cruz
|9
|4
|1
|4
|7
|7
|13
|Banfield
|8
|3
|3
|2
|7
|7
|12
|Colon
|9
|3
|3
|3
|9
|11
|12
|Gimnasia
|9
|3
|2
|4
|6
|7
|11
|Rosario Central
|8
|3
|2
|3
|5
|8
|11
|Talleres
|9
|3
|1
|5
|9
|9
|10
|Tigre
|9
|2
|4
|3
|9
|13
|10
|Newell's
|8
|2
|2
|4
|8
|9
|8
|San Martin
|7
|2
|2
|3
|9
|12
|8
|San Lorenzo
|7
|1
|4
|2
|9
|11
|7
|San Martin de T.
|8
|1
|4
|3
|5
|9
|7
|Belgrano
|8
|1
|4
|3
|3
|8
|7
|Argentinos Jrs
|8
|1
|3
|4
|2
|5
|6
|Lanus
|9
|1
|3
|5
|8
|16
|6
|Estudiantes
|7
|1
|2
|4
|6
|9
|5
|Patronato Parana
|9
|1
|1
|7
|6
|16
|4
|Friday, Oct. 19
Velez Sarsfield 1, Gimnasia 0
Defensa y Justicia 2, Talleres 0
|Saturday, Oct. 20
Colon 1, River Plate 0
Godoy Cruz 2, Aldosivi 0
Lanus 3, Patronato Parana 1
Boca Juniors 0, Rosario Central 0
Newell's 2, Tigre 0
|Sunday, Oct. 21
Estudiantes 1, Atletico Tucuman 1
Argentinos Jrs 0, Santa Fe 1
Independiente 3, Huracan 1
San Martin de T. 2, Racing Club 1
|Monday, Oct. 22
Belgrano vs. Banfield 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, Oct. 23
San Lorenzo vs. San Martin 0000 GMT
|Wednesday, Oct. 24
Estudiantes vs. Newell's 2230 GMT
|Friday, Oct. 26
Tigre vs. Lanus 2200 GMT
|Saturday, Oct. 27
Huracan vs. Colon 0000 GMT
River Plate vs. Aldosivi 1800 GMT
Gimnasia vs. Boca Juniors 2015 GMT
Santa Fe vs. Godoy Cruz 2330 GMT
Talleres vs. San Martin de T. 2330 GMT
|Sunday, Oct. 28
Patronato Parana vs. Rosario Central 1400 GMT
Banfield vs. Estudiantes 1615 GMT
Velez Sarsfield vs. Belgrano 1830 GMT
Racing Club vs. San Lorenzo 2045 GMT
Atletico Tucuman vs. Independiente 2300 GMT
|Monday, Oct. 29
Newell's vs. Argentinos Jrs 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, Oct. 30
San Martin vs. Defensa y Justicia 0000 GMT