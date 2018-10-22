TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A Taiwanese teenage girl became the country’s first player to take home a WTA Future Stars title on Sunday when she won in the final of the under-14 event.

Taiwan’s Yang Ya-yi (楊亞依) took a convincing win over Mio Kozaki of Japan in the under-14 event final on Center Court at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The 2018 WTA Future Stars Tournament, which is divided into the under-14 and under-16 events, gathers some of the top juniors from Asia-Pacific to compete during the WTA Finals in Singapore from Oct. 16 to Oct. 21. During the event, these young players also had the opportunity to watch the biggest stars of the WTA in action.

“It has been amazing to be part of this year’s WTA Future Stars event this past week. Being the first player from Chinese Taipei to be crowned champion here in Singapore is truly an honor,” Yang was quoted by a WTA report as saying after her win. “I’ve learned so much from the WTA Legends and coaches, and got to see some of the Top 8 players. The event has definitely inspired me to pursue my dream of becoming a professional player on the WTA tour.”

Yang said in her Facebook page, “I began learning to play tennis at the age of four. I hope that one day I will also be able to bring honor to my country.”

Taiwan’s Yang Ya-yi (left) and Mio Kozaki of Japan at the WTA Future Stars award giving ceremony (photo by CNA)