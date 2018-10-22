  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/10/22 01:39
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Chelsea 2, Man United 2

Wolverhampton 0, Watford 2

Man City 5, Burnley 0

West Ham 0, Tottenham 1

Cardiff 4, Fulham 2

Newcastle 0, Brighton 1

Bournemouth 0, Southampton 0

Huddersfield 0, Liverpool 1

Sunday's Match

Everton 2, Crystal Palace 0

Monday's Match

Arsenal vs. Leicester

England Championship
Friday's Match

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Middlesbrough 2

Saturday's Matches

Blackburn 2, Leeds 1

Wigan 1, West Brom 0

Aston Villa 1, Swansea 0

Ipswich 0, QPR 2

Hull 1, Preston 1

Brentford 0, Bristol City 1

Nottingham Forest 1, Norwich 2

Reading 3, Millwall 1

Stoke 0, Birmingham 1

Rotherham 1, Bolton 1

Derby 2, Sheffield United 1

Tuesday's Matches

Sheffield United vs. Stoke

Birmingham vs. Reading

Norwich vs. Aston Villa

Middlesbrough vs. Rotherham

Swansea vs. Blackburn

QPR vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Millwall vs. Wigan

England League One
Saturday's Matches

Charlton 2, Barnsley 0

Shrewsbury 0, Sunderland 2

Wycombe 3, Scunthorpe 2

Doncaster 3, Gillingham 3

Portsmouth 1, Fleetwood Town 0

Peterborough 0, Accrington Stanley 1

Bristol Rovers 0, Oxford United 0

Bradford 0, Rochdale 2

Southend 1, Coventry 2

Plymouth 2, Burton Albion 3

Blackpool 2, AFC Wimbledon 0

Luton Town 2, Walsall 0

Tuesday's Matches

Luton Town vs. Accrington Stanley

Bristol Rovers vs. AFC Wimbledon

Charlton vs. Oxford United

Peterborough vs. Fleetwood Town

Shrewsbury vs. Barnsley

Wycombe vs. Rochdale

Plymouth vs. Gillingham

Doncaster vs. Sunderland

Blackpool vs. Scunthorpe

Portsmouth vs. Burton Albion

Bradford vs. Coventry

Southend vs. Walsall

England League Two
Saturday's Matches

Crawley Town 4, Newport County 1

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Northampton 0

Morecambe 0, Colchester 1

Swindon 0, Mansfield Town 0

Macclesfield Town 2, Carlisle 1

Yeovil 0, Tranmere Rovers 0

Bury 4, Notts County 0

Oldham 0, Port Vale 1

Stevenage 0, Crewe 1

Lincoln City 1, Cambridge United 1

Forest Green Rovers 1, Cheltenham 1

Grimsby Town 0, Exeter 0

Tuesday's Matches

Bury vs. Newport County

Grimsby Town vs. Colchester

Lincoln City vs. Carlisle

Crawley Town vs. Exeter

Swindon vs. Cambridge United

Morecambe vs. Mansfield Town

Stevenage vs. Port Vale

Yeovil vs. Crewe

Oldham vs. Cheltenham

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Notts County

Macclesfield Town vs. Northampton

Forest Green Rovers vs. Tranmere Rovers