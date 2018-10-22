|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|34
|30
|Tampa Bay
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|28
|18
|Montreal
|7
|4
|1
|2
|10
|24
|19
|Boston
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|27
|23
|Ottawa
|7
|4
|2
|1
|9
|28
|25
|Carolina
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|26
|25
|New Jersey
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|22
|14
|Pittsburgh
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|20
|20
|Columbus
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|23
|26
|Washington
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|29
|28
|Philadelphia
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|30
|33
|Buffalo
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|18
|23
|N.Y. Islanders
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|20
|20
|Florida
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|21
|25
|N.Y. Rangers
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|19
|28
|Detroit
|8
|1
|5
|2
|4
|19
|36
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|8
|7
|1
|0
|14
|27
|15
|Colorado
|8
|5
|1
|2
|12
|29
|19
|Winnipeg
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|24
|20
|Anaheim
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|22
|18
|Vancouver
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|25
|24
|Calgary
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|30
|24
|Minnesota
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|22
|24
|Chicago
|8
|4
|2
|2
|10
|30
|32
|San Jose
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|26
|21
|Vegas
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|18
|21
|Edmonton
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|13
|19
|Dallas
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|19
|21
|St. Louis
|7
|2
|3
|2
|6
|21
|24
|Los Angeles
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|15
|28
|Arizona
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|11
|17
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Saturday's Games
Colorado 3, Carolina 1
Philadelphia 5, New Jersey 2
Buffalo 5, Los Angeles 1
Winnipeg 5, Arizona 3
St. Louis 4, Toronto 1
Chicago 4, Columbus 1
Ottawa 4, Montreal 3, OT
Detroit 4, Florida 3, OT
Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4, OT
Nashville 3, Edmonton 0
Vancouver 2, Boston 1, OT
Vegas 3, Anaheim 1
San Jose 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
|Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 3
Calgary 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Buffalo at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.