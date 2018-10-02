  1. Home
Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying and Chou Tien-Chen take first and second places at Denmark Open finals   

Chou lost the gold medal to Japanese player Kento Momota, while Tai managed to secure her eighth title 

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/10/22 10:54
Tai Tzu-ying (left), Chou Tien-chen (right) (modified)

Tai Tzu-ying (left), Chou Tien-chen (right) (modified) (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese badminton top players snatched gold and silver at Denmark Open finals which took place on Oct. 21, reported CNA

Top-seeded female badminton player Tai Tzu-ying ((戴資穎) emerged champion against Saina Nehwal of India after winning two and losing one with the final scores of 21-13, 13-21, 21-6 in a 52-minute match. It is also Tai's 11th successive win against Nehwal, according to CNA. 

In the men's singles final, Chou Tien-Chen (周天成) finished as the runner-up after facing against Japanese player Kento Momota in a match lasting for 1 hour 17 minutes.

Chou stepped into a fierce battle against the World no.1 shutter Momota and it is also the ninth time the two players fought against each other. Although Chou had tried his best, it was not enough to stop the spectacular run of Momota, who defeated him with a 22-20, 16-21 and 21-15 win to snatch another champion title.  

The Denmark Open is an annual badminton tournament that has been held since 1935. This year's game took place at Odense Sports Park in Odense, Denmark from 16 to 21 October 2018 and had a total prize of US$775,000. 
