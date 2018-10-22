SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The two Koreas and the U.S.-led U.N. Command are meeting again at the Koreas' border village to examine an ongoing effort to disarm the area.

Demetallizing the Panmunjom village inside the Koreas' heavily fortified border was among many agreements the Koreas struck in September to lower military tensions between the rivals.

The Koreas began clearing mines from Panmunjom earlier this month. They plan to withdraw weapons and guard posts there before having 35 unarmed personnel from each side guard the village.

Monday's trilateral talks are the second in kind in about a week.

Seoul says the talks are to review the demining work and discussing future steps in the area.

The village is jointly overseen by North Korea and the U.N. Command, a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War.