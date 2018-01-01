TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Members of the public are urged to donate blood as the number of injuries from the deadly train derailment in northeastern Taiwan's Yilan County yesterday afternoon has risen to 187.

The Puyuma express train, headed for Taitung (台東), had a total of 366 passengers onboard when it came off the tracks close to the Xinma Station in Su'ao (蘇澳鎭) at 4:50 p.m. on Oct. 21, according to Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA). As of 9 a.m. this morning, a total of 18 people have reported have died and 187 have suffered injuries.

Due to the large number of injured persons, the Taipei Blood Donation Center issued a press release last night pointing out that the Yilan Blood Donation Station and the Taipei Blood Donation Center swiftly distributed blood to Yilan area hospitals, but stocks are running low. The Taipei Blood Donation has sent about 400 units of blood to the Yilan Blood Donation Station in ambulances to be distributed to nearby hospitals.

The Taipei Blood Donation Center said that a blood allocation mechanism has been launched, with all donation centers supporting all kinds of blood products, including platelets frequently needed for cancer patients, in the first wave, while the Taipei Blood Donation Center will also carry out a second wave of emergency blood supply.

However, due to the large number of injured and increasing demand for blood, the Taipei Blood Donation Center also pointed out that, although blood had been rapidly transported to Yilan, hospitals in Taipei are still in need of blood to maintain their stock in the event of other accidents.

The Taipei Blood Donation Center has announced that supplies are running short, and it is calling for donations from the public. The blood center is encouraging people between the ages of 17 and 65, women over 45 kilograms in weight, and men over 50 kilograms in weight to donate blood products as soon as possible.



Due to the processing for foreigners possibly being longer, consider escorting a Taiwan friend to donate.

Yilan Blood Donation Station:

No. 16-7, Baili Road, Yilan City

宜蘭縣宜蘭市擺厘路16-7號

Phone: 03-9325544

Locations of blood donation centers nationwide:

http://www.blood.org.tw/Internet/blood_map/index.aspx

Taipei Blood Donation Center locations:

http://www.blood.org.tw/Internet/blood_map/index.aspx

Map of blood donation centers near Taipei MRT: