By  Associated Press
2018/10/22 08:45
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 9 7 2 0 26 3 23
Liverpool 9 7 2 0 16 3 23
Chelsea 9 6 3 0 20 7 21
Tottenham 9 7 0 2 16 7 21
Arsenal 8 6 0 2 19 10 18
Bournemouth 9 5 2 2 16 12 17
Watford 9 5 1 3 13 12 16
Everton 9 4 3 2 15 12 15
Wolverhampton 9 4 3 2 9 8 15
Man United 9 4 2 3 15 16 14
Leicester 8 4 0 4 14 12 12
Brighton 9 3 2 4 10 13 11
Burnley 9 2 2 5 10 17 8
West Ham 9 2 1 6 8 14 7
Crystal Palace 9 2 1 6 5 11 7
Southampton 9 1 3 5 6 14 6
Cardiff 9 1 2 6 8 19 5
Fulham 9 1 2 6 11 25 5
Huddersfield 9 0 3 6 4 18 3
Newcastle 9 0 2 7 6 14 2
Saturday, Oct. 20

Chelsea 2, Man United 2

Wolverhampton 0, Watford 2

Man City 5, Burnley 0

West Ham 0, Tottenham 1

Cardiff 4, Fulham 2

Newcastle 0, Brighton 1

Bournemouth 0, Southampton 0

Huddersfield 0, Liverpool 1

Sunday, Oct. 21

Everton 2, Crystal Palace 0

Monday, Oct. 22

Arsenal vs. Leicester 1900 GMT

Saturday, Oct. 27

Southampton vs. Newcastle 1400 GMT

Brighton vs. Wolverhampton 1400 GMT

Watford vs. Huddersfield 1400 GMT

Liverpool vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT

Fulham vs. Bournemouth 1400 GMT

Leicester vs. West Ham 1630 GMT

Sunday, Oct. 28

Burnley vs. Chelsea 1330 GMT

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal 1330 GMT

Man United vs. Everton 1600 GMT

Monday, Oct. 29

Tottenham vs. Man City 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Middlesbrough 13 7 4 2 16 7 25
Sheffield United 13 8 1 4 22 15 25
West Brom 13 7 3 3 31 18 24
Leeds 13 6 5 2 23 11 23
Derby 13 6 3 4 17 14 21
Norwich 13 6 3 4 17 16 21
Blackburn 13 5 6 2 16 16 21
Wigan 13 6 2 5 15 16 20
Nottingham Forest 13 4 7 2 18 15 19
Bristol City 13 5 4 4 17 14 19
Sheffield Wednesday 13 5 4 4 20 20 19
Brentford 13 4 6 3 20 15 18
Aston Villa 13 4 6 3 21 20 18
Birmingham 13 3 8 2 14 12 17
Swansea 13 4 5 4 12 10 17
QPR 13 5 2 6 11 19 17
Stoke 13 4 4 5 17 19 16
Bolton 13 4 4 5 11 16 16
Reading 13 3 3 7 18 21 12
Rotherham 13 3 3 7 10 20 12
Preston 13 2 4 7 19 25 10
Millwall 13 2 4 7 14 22 10
Hull 13 2 3 8 11 20 9
Ipswich 13 1 6 6 11 20 9
Friday, Oct. 19

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Middlesbrough 2

Saturday, Oct. 20

Blackburn 2, Leeds 1

Wigan 1, West Brom 0

Aston Villa 1, Swansea 0

Ipswich 0, QPR 2

Hull 1, Preston 1

Brentford 0, Bristol City 1

Nottingham Forest 1, Norwich 2

Reading 3, Millwall 1

Stoke 0, Birmingham 1

Rotherham 1, Bolton 1

Derby 2, Sheffield United 1

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Sheffield United vs. Stoke 1845 GMT

Birmingham vs. Reading 1845 GMT

Norwich vs. Aston Villa 1845 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Rotherham 1845 GMT

Swansea vs. Blackburn 1845 GMT

QPR vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1845 GMT

Millwall vs. Wigan 1845 GMT

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Leeds vs. Ipswich 1845 GMT

Bristol City vs. Hull 1845 GMT

Preston vs. Brentford 1845 GMT

West Brom vs. Derby 1900 GMT

Bolton vs. Nottingham Forest 1900 GMT

Friday, Oct. 26

QPR vs. Aston Villa 1845 GMT

Saturday, Oct. 27

Middlesbrough vs. Derby 1130 GMT

West Brom vs. Blackburn 1400 GMT

Preston vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT

Bolton vs. Hull 1400 GMT

Swansea vs. Reading 1400 GMT

Bristol City vs. Stoke 1400 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Wigan 1400 GMT

Norwich vs. Brentford 1400 GMT

Birmingham vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1400 GMT

Millwall vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT

Leeds vs. Nottingham Forest 1630 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Portsmouth 14 10 3 1 24 11 33
Peterborough 14 8 3 3 30 20 27
Sunderland 13 7 5 1 26 13 26
Accrington Stanley 14 7 5 2 18 13 26
Barnsley 13 7 4 2 26 11 25
Doncaster 14 7 4 3 24 19 25
Luton Town 14 6 4 4 21 18 22
Walsall 13 6 4 3 15 14 22
Charlton 13 6 3 4 21 18 21
Coventry 14 6 3 5 13 14 21
Fleetwood Town 14 5 5 4 21 13 20
Southend 14 6 2 6 18 18 20
Blackpool 12 4 7 1 14 9 19
Burton Albion 13 5 2 6 16 17 17
Scunthorpe 14 4 5 5 22 29 17
Rochdale 14 4 4 6 21 28 16
Wycombe 14 3 6 5 17 21 15
Shrewsbury 14 2 6 6 11 15 12
Gillingham 13 3 3 7 18 25 12
Bristol Rovers 14 2 5 7 9 13 11
AFC Wimbledon 14 3 2 9 10 20 11
Oxford United 14 2 4 8 13 23 10
Bradford 14 3 1 10 10 22 10
Plymouth 14 1 4 9 11 25 7
Saturday, Oct. 20

Charlton 2, Barnsley 0

Shrewsbury 0, Sunderland 2

Wycombe 3, Scunthorpe 2

Doncaster 3, Gillingham 3

Portsmouth 1, Fleetwood Town 0

Peterborough 0, Accrington Stanley 1

Bristol Rovers 0, Oxford United 0

Bradford 0, Rochdale 2

Southend 1, Coventry 2

Plymouth 2, Burton Albion 3

Blackpool 2, AFC Wimbledon 0

Luton Town 2, Walsall 0

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Luton Town vs. Accrington Stanley 1845 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. AFC Wimbledon 1845 GMT

Charlton vs. Oxford United 1845 GMT

Peterborough vs. Fleetwood Town 1845 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Barnsley 1845 GMT

Wycombe vs. Rochdale 1845 GMT

Plymouth vs. Gillingham 1845 GMT

Doncaster vs. Sunderland 1845 GMT

Blackpool vs. Scunthorpe 1845 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Burton Albion 1845 GMT

Bradford vs. Coventry 1845 GMT

Southend vs. Walsall 1845 GMT

Saturday, Oct. 27

Gillingham vs. Bradford 1400 GMT

Coventry vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT

Walsall vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT

Oxford United vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT

Rochdale vs. Charlton 1400 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT

Barnsley vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT

Sunderland vs. Southend 1400 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Lincoln City 14 10 2 2 28 11 32
Exeter 14 8 4 2 24 12 28
Milton Keynes Dons 14 7 6 1 17 8 27
Newport County 14 8 3 3 21 24 27
Colchester 14 7 4 3 29 15 25
Tranmere 14 6 6 2 17 12 24
Bury 14 6 4 4 23 15 22
Crawley Town 14 7 1 6 22 19 22
Forest Green 14 4 9 1 20 13 21
Stevenage 14 6 3 5 16 14 21
Carlisle 14 6 1 7 14 17 19
Swindon 14 4 6 4 17 18 18
Mansfield Town 12 3 8 1 16 9 17
Yeovil 13 4 5 4 20 15 17
Oldham 13 4 5 4 16 13 17
Port Vale 14 5 2 7 14 19 17
Crewe 13 4 3 6 13 13 15
Morecambe 14 4 1 9 14 26 13
Northampton 14 2 6 6 11 20 12
Grimsby Town 13 3 3 7 9 18 12
Notts County 13 3 3 7 16 30 12
Cheltenham 13 2 4 7 10 19 10
Cambridge United 14 2 3 9 12 27 9
Macclesfield 14 1 4 9 13 25 7
Saturday, Oct. 20

Crawley Town 4, Newport County 1

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Northampton 0

Morecambe 0, Colchester 1

Swindon 0, Mansfield Town 0

Macclesfield 2, Carlisle 1

Yeovil 0, Tranmere 0

Bury 4, Notts County 0

Oldham 0, Port Vale 1

Stevenage 0, Crewe 1

Lincoln City 1, Cambridge United 1

Forest Green 1, Cheltenham 1

Grimsby Town 0, Exeter 0

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Bury vs. Newport County 1845 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Colchester 1845 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Carlisle 1845 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Exeter 1845 GMT

Swindon vs. Cambridge United 1845 GMT

Morecambe vs. Mansfield Town 1845 GMT

Stevenage vs. Port Vale 1845 GMT

Yeovil vs. Crewe 1845 GMT

Oldham vs. Cheltenham 1845 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Notts County 1845 GMT

Macclesfield vs. Northampton 1845 GMT

Forest Green vs. Tranmere 1845 GMT

Saturday, Oct. 27

Newport County vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Stevenage 1400 GMT

Notts County vs. Swindon 1400 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Macclesfield 1400 GMT

Exeter vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT

Port Vale vs. Bury 1400 GMT

Tranmere vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT

Colchester vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT

Carlisle vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT

Crewe vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT

Northampton vs. Oldham 1400 GMT

Tuesday, Oct. 30

Crewe vs. Mansfield Town 1945 GMT