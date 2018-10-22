  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2018/10/22 07:29
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Superliga
Friday's Matches

Velez Sarsfield 1, Gimnasia 0

Defensa y Justicia 2, Talleres 0

Saturday's Matches

Colon 1, River Plate 0

Godoy Cruz 2, Aldosivi 0

Lanus 3, Patronato Parana 1

Boca Juniors 0, Rosario Central 0

Newell's 2, Tigre 0

Sunday's Matches

Estudiantes 1, Atletico Tucuman 1

Argentinos Jrs 0, Santa Fe 1

Independiente 3, Huracan 1

San Martin de Tucuman vs. Racing Club

Monday's Match

Belgrano vs. Banfield

Tuesday's Match

San Lorenzo vs. San Martin