National Football League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/10/22 07:17
All Times EDT
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 5 2 0 .714 214 179
Miami 4 3 0 .571 151 177
N.Y. Jets 3 4 0 .429 182 176
Buffalo 2 5 0 .286 81 175
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 4 3 0 .571 155 144
Tennessee 3 4 0 .429 106 127
Jacksonville 3 4 0 .429 116 146
Indianapolis 2 5 0 .286 189 185
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Cincinnati 4 2 0 .667 174 158
Baltimore 4 2 0 .667 176 101
Pittsburgh 3 2 1 .583 171 154
Cleveland 2 4 1 .357 151 177
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 5 1 0 .833 215 172
L.A. Chargers 5 2 0 .714 195 163
Denver 3 4 0 .429 165 164
Oakland 1 5 0 .167 110 176
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 3 2 0 .600 106 104
Dallas 3 3 0 .500 123 103
Philadelphia 3 4 0 .429 154 138
N.Y. Giants 1 5 0 .167 117 162
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 5 1 0 .833 204 163
Carolina 4 2 0 .667 142 131
Tampa Bay 3 3 0 .500 167 196
Atlanta 2 4 0 .333 167 192
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 4 2 1 .643 177 165
Green Bay 3 2 1 .583 148 144
Detroit 3 3 0 .500 157 158
Chicago 3 3 0 .500 170 134
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 6 0 0 1.000 196 118
Seattle 3 3 0 .500 143 117
San Francisco 1 5 0 .167 148 179
Arizona 1 6 0 .143 92 184

___

Thursday's Games

Denver 45, Arizona 10

Sunday's Games

L.A. Chargers 20, Tennessee 19

Houston 20, Jacksonville 7

Indianapolis 37, Buffalo 5

Carolina 21, Philadelphia 17

Detroit 32, Miami 21

New England 38, Chicago 31

Minnesota 37, N.Y. Jets 17

Tampa Bay 26, Cleveland 23, OT

New Orleans 24, Baltimore 23

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Seattle, Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh

Monday's Games

N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 25

Miami at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 28

Philadelphia vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Dallas, Tennessee, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta

Monday, Oct. 29

New England at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.